(CBS46/Meredith Corp.)-- Father of three Travis Rawlings thought he had it all figured out when it comes to monitoring his kids' phones. "We check what we use, we check Facebook, we check text messages, we're checking phone calls," he explains.
Recently, he was surprised to find his kids still accessed an app that has him concerned. "There was an app called 'Yubo' that was just pinging the phone and I didn't know what it was," says Rawlings.
Yubo markets itself as a social live-streaming app, but some tout it as a Tinder for teens as it can resemble a dating app. "You can decide whether you want to swipe left or right," Rawlings explains. "This is engaging kids to have secret, intimate lives."
Kathleen Winn runs an organization against sex trafficking. She says Yubo has become more popular among child predators. She says last year, a 28-year-old man used the app to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex in Florida.
