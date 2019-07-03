NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- It's been an overwhelming two weeks for Rithy Kim and his wife Rachana Tep.
“I'm sad,” Tep said. “My son passed away. My daughter…”
Two of their kids, 14-year-old Kristine Kim and eight-year-old Vincent Kim were killed in a three-car wreck on Steve Reynolds Boulevard near Windward Lane.
“My daughter Kristine wanted some fried tofu, so we got that for her and then we were heading home,” Kim said.
Police say 28-year-old Cindy Catalan-Ordonez crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the family's Toyota RAV4 head-on.
“Just the last second, she just turns into my lane,” Kim told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Their SUV was pushed back into another car.
“I heard my wife's voice but I couldn't see or hear any of my kids in the back.”
Tragically the kids didn't survive and Kim and Tep would spend days at the hospital recovering from their own injuries.
The physical pain is nothing compared to the mental anguish.
“Vincent was a straight-A student the whole year,” Kim said. “And he had like five medallions from the principal. And Kristine, she was brave. Helped to take care of stuff around the house, cooked for mom and dad.”
Court records show Catalan-Ordonez has had at least two DUIs in Gwinnett County and has faced charges for driving on a suspended license several times.
Surprisingly, the parents hold no ill will toward her.
“No I’m not angry,” Kim said. “I'm just upset that my kids didn't have any more chance with us.”
The family is raising money for medical and funeral expenses. To donate, visit
https://www.gofundme.com/f/kim-family?member=2498276&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_tco_campmgmtbnr_m
