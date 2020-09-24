ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta school administrators were put in the hot seat Thursday night as upset parents grilled them on the district's plan to get kids back in the classroom.
“The plan is to go in late October, I believe the 26th for this hybrid model which again is frankly a complete joke,” said David Hayes, an Atlanta Public Schools parent.
For four weeks Atlanta Public Schools students have learned virtually. The APS proposal allows pre-K through 2nd grade and Special education students to learn face to face two days a week, and stay home for three.
“There’s not even a guarantee with this proposed plan that students who are currently enrolled and have a teacher that they’re going to be able to stick with a teacher and that’s a problem,” said Hayes.
“It is possible that your teacher may have one teacher for in person and one person for virtual,” said Anita Williams, Chief of Schools for APS.
Williams addressed the major concern during an APS town hall.
Many parents said they want the option to send their kids back for the full five days. They also called the district’s proposal incomplete.
“It didn’t include considerations for specials like art, P.E. etc.,” said APS parent Julie Tracy.
Right now, there’s no listed proposal for grades 3-12.
“DeKalb, Decatur and Fulton are comfortable with going back and presenting plans for grades k through 12. Our big question is why is APS not getting there,” questioned Tracy.
The next board meeting is October 5th.
