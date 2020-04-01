ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - School is officially out for the 2019-2020 school year.
“I will sign an Executive Order today [April 1] closing K-12 public schools for the rest of the school year. I want to stress that online learning will continue,” said Governor Brian Kemp during a press conference.
The news was not what many Georgia parents were hoping to hear.
“Not being in the school having that time with the teacher, I have two daughters that need extra help," said mother of six Bobbie Meriweather. "They get one-on-one services with the teachers and they can’t do that with the online classes.”
Though some parents are a bit more understanding of the new safety measures.
“I think that’s very good because you want to keep the kids out of danger and stuff like that, you know there’s a deadly virus out there,” said Jamario Clark who has three kids at school.
Atlanta Public Schools in a statement said, "We will work on the impact of this decision, including exploring alternative scenarios to celebrate our 2020 graduates, and to address the loss of instructional learning time."
“It definitely puts a burden on working parents who are trying to work and take care of kids,” said Lindsay Kramer who has two children at home.
Gwinnett Public Schools announced "County Public Schools is prepared to continue digital as well as the feeding of children."
After learning of the wide-spread school closures, Clayton County Superintendent Dr. Morcease J. Beasley wrote, "While we acknowledge the challenges our expectation of quality teaching and learning will continue for all teachers and students."
Parents say this is like nothing they have experienced before and are trying their best to adapt to the change.
“We’re lucky we haven’t lost our income and that we are safe and able to keep our kids at home with us, but it’s definitely a challenge,” said Lindsay.
One other, who lost her job, told CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy she is trying to get hired at a grocery store, but is at a loss about how to care for her six kids who are all now at home.
