JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- A community gathered to pay their respects to a 16-year-old basketball player gone too soon.
The family told CBS46 News that Imani Bell collapsed during basketball practice at Elite Scholars Academy on August 13th. That practice was held out doors, in 96 degree heat. Officials explained Bell later died at the hospital.
“She will live on through all of us,” Dorian Bell said. “My daughter was loving she was kind.”
Bell’s parents Dorian and Eric Bell say they’re counting on their family and friends to help them make it through this tragic time.
“The love and the support and the prayers are pushing us through the pain, they’re helping us to live through it," Eric said.
They refuse to let their daughter's death be in vain, so they’re asking other student athletes to pay close attention to a simple lesson that might just save their lives one day.
“If you feel yourself in any kind of discomfort or any kind of pain you can stop, please stop,” he added.
Imani’s parents explained they are thankful for all who showed up to pay their respects.
The family has also created a gofundme in their daughters name, Imani Bell, to help with expenses during this difficult time.
