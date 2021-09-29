LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — Grayson High School parents received a shock when they learned a student had brought a gun to school on Monday.
“My reaction was devastation, fear, concern,” said Aquana Raffington, who has three kids at the high school in Loganville.
In an email to parents, Principal Dr. Dana Pugh said the school resource officer made contact with the student in question and while searching him, found an unloaded gun in the student's backpack.
“I feel like if we have to search our kids or put metal detectors or you know have a controlled entry into the school, I would rather that,” Raffington said.
On the same day in Gwinnett County, parents at Richards Middle School received an email saying the school investigated threats on social media about shooting up the school. The social media post had an image of a toy gun attached.
Parents in #Gwinnett got a shock when they learned a student at Grayson High School had bought a gun to school. While Richardson Middle School investigated a social media post threatening to shoot the school up. #schools Full details @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/PCKNSFvLpt— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) September 29, 2021
The recent spate of social media challenges urging kids to act out has parents worrying about the online influences.
“Peer pressure is real and some children, a challenge is the only thing makes them feel apart of as stupid as it may be,” Raffington said.
The school district said the incidents had no connection to each other and that both were dealt with swiftly.
The district sent the following statement regarding the two incidents:
While the behavior of the students involved in the Grayson High School and Richards Middle School incidents are unacceptable, it is important to note that the two incidents are not same, nor are they connected. One involved an unloaded weapon on school property, the other a non-credible social media threat and a picture of a toy gun which was never on school property.
The students in both cases face school disciplinary consequences and in the Grayson High case, criminal charges. The fact that concerned students and parents alerted school leaders about both incidents, is an indication that the “see something, say something” culture we encourage and nurture in our schools, is working. While we are disappointed with the choices the two students made, we cannot let that obscure the fact that the overwhelming majority of our nearly 180,000 students make the right decisions each and every day.
Parents said so far students at Grayson High have not been spoken to about the incident.
“In one breath, you can’t say these kids are old enough to understand that there is a level of responsibility that falls on them. But in the next breath, you’re saying you’re too young to discuss this with them, we’re going to head to their parents," Raffington said.
