DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) Cesar and Margarita Salazar say their 12-year-old son Gianni was the joy of their family.
Wednesday night they were left holding on to the memories of his smile and grappling with the pain of his death.
“He was the one who loved everybody and keep everybody together,” said his father Cesar Salazar.
Gianni was killed Tuesday night on Pleasant Hill Road near Woodberry Drive where he lived. Police told CBS46 the little boy was crossing the busy road alone when he was hit by three different cars. Each driver stopped and tried to render aid, according to Gwinnett County Police.
The Salazar’s told CBS46 reporter that Gianni had autism and had been asking to go to Walmart that night. His parents said he was watching his favorite dinosaur movie in the house with his siblings, but they believe he must have wandered away.
“This type of thing is just something you don’t expect,” Salazar said to CBS46’s Mason, sitting on his living room sofa, fighting back tears. “You don’t expect it and one minute changed everything.”
Salazar said his son was doing well in his special needs classes at Summerour Middle School and was gaining enough independence to ride the school bus.
“Whoever have a special needs going to know the truth, and they can tell everybody how you cannot leave them for one minute,” Salazar said.
He said he and his wife are hoping to find peace in knowing Gianni was loved and loved them back.
“As a dad, I think I did a good job and gave him a lot of love of the time,” Salazar said. For other parents, he said, “love them every single day. It doesn’t matter if you had a bad day, always give them a lot of love.”
Gwinnett Police said none of the drivers will be charged because the boy was not in a crosswalk and no apparent laws were broken.
According to authorities, there have only been six accidents near the intersection since January of 2018. This was the first fatality.
