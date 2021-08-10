ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Secoriea Turner’s grieving parents and their attorneys say they feel good about a meeting they had with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis Tuesday, going over the murder case in the shooting death of their daughter.
Secoria, 8, was killed in July 2020 when a group of vigilante gunmen shot into her family’s car as they drove past the Wendy’s restaurant on University Avenue at the height of protests following the killing of Rayshard Brooks at that restaurant.
Jerrion McKinney was taken into custody by GBI agents last week and charged with murder and aggravated assault.
He now joins Julian Conley who was arrested last summer and charged with felony murder shortly after the incident.
"There are others," said attorney Mawuli Davis. "We know that based on the video evidence and it is our hope that people will come forward and identify others who participated in this."
"We’re encouraged with the active investigation," said Turner's mother in a press conference after meeting with Willis.
Attorneys told reporters they learned that the armed vigilante group had not only threatened others prior shooting Turner, they'd also stopped a MARTA bus shortly before.
"A MARTA bus at the barricade had to get permission from what is now being described as a gang and had to get permission to get through the a city street," Davis said calling the takeover unacceptable.
Willis’ office saying the men who have been arrested in the case are a part of the Bloods gang.
"What we understood leaving this meeting is that these individuals have been out there for a while," said attorney Shean Williams. "Leaving this meeting just reaffirmed what we knew before and it makes our case, we believe, even stronger against the city and against the owners of the property: Wendy's."
Turner’s family is suing the City of Atlanta and its op leaders for allowing the armed men to take over the streets with guns leading to the death.
"We fully intend to get to the bottom of the civil aspects of this matter and hold accountable officials, elected and appointed, whose hands are just as much a part of this tragedy as the armed vigilantes," said attorney Harold Spence.
GBI says the arrest was made with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit.
