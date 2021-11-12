ATLANTA (CBS46) — A metro Atlanta school principal resigned as parents claimed transcript troubles plagued the campus. A CBS46 investigation found, allegations of mismanagement is not unchartered territory for the charter school.
"What grade is he in now?" CBS46's Ciara Cummings asked. "No one knows," Neryanda Hall replied.
For Hall, answers have come fewer times than the questions. The mom says her son Damico was supposed to be finished with his courses at Skyview Charter after nearly two years there. The school is considered a credit recovery option for Fulton County students.
"Where did the ball get dropped," Hall questioned. "It didn't get dropped on my son's end. It didn't get dropped on the parent's end. Only other place that's left is the school."
Damico struggled with grades at his original high school due to a learning disability, mom says. The family alleges he was supposed to be catching up but he's now further behind because the school mismanaged student records like his transcript.
CBS46 obtained a copy of Damico's student transcript. It reflects his previous enrollment at Langston High and the breakdown of those classes -- outlining any credits attempted or earned. The transcript shows his Skyview enrollment beginning January 2020 but then there is no record of Skyview credits, whether attempted or earned, despite school documents showing Damico did enroll in several classes and took the finals for them. Other parents cite the same complaints.
"You're just messing the students up and they're getting frustrated," explained Delcelia Sellars.
Sellars' son, Jakeevin, had a transcript revealing a similar issue.
"Like he hadn't done anything, completed anything since he had been there." She says that concerning transcript is all the school gave her OF his last semester. It shows he was enrolled but no record of Skyview classes or credits whether attempted or earned.
Emails show that both families, Hall and Sellars, repeatedly reached out to officials trying to resolve the issues, adamant it was wrong.
"That'll just make a lot of students want to give up and say forget it," added Sellars.
In a resignation letter CBS46 obtained, the now former principal Shaun Heckstall blamed the management company, Accelerated Learning Solutions, for ongoing mishaps with transcripts and coursework scoring. The letter says in part, "students have been educationally injured by ALS," adding, it's "disconcerting at best and egregious at worst."
Alleging, an ALS director even admitted "we could not trust the day to day monitoring information...most of your student's transcripts and data driven reports are inaccurate."
ALS denied the claims in a letter, calling them "falsehoods" and that they "remain committed to making sure the school is on track."
The company suggested the families with issues had other motives.
"I feel like they're robbing the kids of their education. There's no checks and balances here," explained Sellars.
Accusations against the charter company have come before. A 2016 whistleblower lawsuit details a former employee claiming to witness grade tampering and that he was asked to sign and verify forms which were incomplete and/or inaccurate.
According to court records, the case was later settled. Meanwhile, some parents feel anything but.
"They're supposed to have it where their education comes first. It didn't."
ALS denies any wrongdoing. In an emailed response to CBS46 questions, the company attributed some transcript issues to the vacant position of a Data Specialist. The company also said challenges and mistakes happened due to system changes, saying in part:
Like high schools across America, Skyview had to provide remote instruction for most of its students during the COVID pandemic throughout the 2020-21 school year. This was anything but normal for the school and there were challenges and mistakes that had to be addressed due to the necessary change of our instructional and service model.
At the beginning of the school year we began a full review of every student’s academic history and found that 40 students had completed courses at Skyview that were recorded in their Skyview Individual Graduation Plan but not on their official transcript. This has been corrected and the students’ official transcripts now match their Skyview graduation plans. Skyview’s staff have been fully trained on the procedures for awarding and recording course credit. To ensure that course completions are entered into Fulton County School District’s system, we are implementing a regular and ongoing internal audit function as well as a full review of our student record keeping processes, as directed by the Skyview Board.
However, the Fulton County School District told CBS46 as result of the allegations, they reduced the renewal period for the charter school:
“The Fulton County Board of Education provides approval of charters and continual oversight; however, the charter schools have independent governing boards. They are directly responsible for staffing and adhering to the terms of the charter agreement. In the case of Skyview, the district has received concerns about student record accuracy and student records related to graduation plans. As an oversight body, when the district received such concerns, we coordinate directly with the charter school and their leaders to address the issue. We work with them to mitigate and expect them to follow their charter agreement, which in the case of Skyview includes providing individuated graduation plans. Skyview was renewed for a three-year extension beginning this year; however, FCS limited the term from the 5-year renewal they requested.”
