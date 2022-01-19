COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The parents of a 17-year-old shot and killed by a Cobb County police officer announced Thursday that they've filed what their attorneys say is the largest lawsuit in Georgia history.
Attorneys for Andrae Truitt and Venethia Cook said they filed a $150 million wrongful death lawsuit in federal court Jan. 11.
The suit claims Cobb County and one of its officers, Max Karneol, violated the civil rights of 17-year-old Vincent Truitt when the officer shot and killed the teenager.
“My son was unjustly shot in the back by a Cobb County police officer named Max Karneol,” said Truitt's father.
“In what world do you just shoot a kid in the back and get away with it?” asked Truitt's mother.
The family is represented by the Law Firms of Gerald A. Griggs, Jackie Patterson and Marie O. Banjo.
On July 13, 2020, Truitt was in a stolen car with two other teenagers. When officers attempted to stop the car, the driver refused to stop and a chase began near Six Flags Over Georgia.
Eventually, the teens drove into a dead end, and Truitt and another teen jumped out of the car and began running away. Truitt then reportedly pulled a gun while running from the police officers, and Karneol fired two shots. The bullets struck Truitt in the upper back and lower back. He died at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Truitt's family and members of the community soon began demanding answers from the Cobb County Police Department.
In September 2020, family members hired Griggs in their pursuit of justice and accountability.
In November of 2020, the family held a rally at the Marietta Square in an effort to put pressure on officials to release the body camera video and reveal the name of the cop who killed Truitt.
In February 2021, the Cobb County District Attorney's Office announced that a grand jury ruled the shooting was "authorized," saying Truitt had a gun.
In March 2021, police video related to the shooting was finally released to the public. The video showed Truitt getting out of the car and running away. It also showed something in his hand, but the object could not be seen clearly. It then showed officers performing CPR on Truitt afterwards and captured the police officer telling a police major that Truitt pulled a gun on him. A handgun was located nearby.
In June of 2021, the family began demanding a federal investigation, sending letters to the US Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia and Georgia's Attorney General.
According to the family's attorney, their investigation into the shooting determined that Truitt did not pose a danger to the officer who shot him or any other officer and that he was intentionally shot in the back by the police officer.
The lawsuit alleges that Karneol and other officers received deficient oversight and training in the use of force and firearms and that contributed to the shooting of Truitt.
The family's law firm is pointing out that a federal civil jury in Austin, Texas, awarded $67M to the family of 24-year-old Landon Nobles last December. Nobles was shot and killed while running away from police on May 7, 2017. In that case, a witness reportedly told the jury that Nobles had a gun, but did not point it towards police.
“I’ll never hear his voice again. I’ll never see his face again,” said Truitt's mother Thursday. "I’m disgusted in the way Cobb County has handled Vincent’s murder. His rights were violated.”
Cobb County supplied the following statement:
“We are aware this lawsuit has been filed and will vigorously defend it in federal court.”
