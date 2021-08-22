JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Parents are keeping their eye on the playground after police said a man attempted to kidnap a nine-year old from a jungle gym.
They said It all happened at the St. Ives Country Club in Johns Creek
“We saw a police car out here this morning just keeping an extra eye out, so it seems like they are taking it seriously,” one parent at the country club said, who did not want to be named.
John’s Creek Police said Saturday around 5 p.m. a heavy set man in a blue baseball hat, driving a black sedan, pulled up alongside the playground at the and told a nine-year-old boy to get in his car.
The parent we spoke to said this is why he doesn’t let his kid out of his sight.
“She doesn’t come up here unaccompanied, because she is younger.”
The parent told CBS46 News that within 12 hours the crime the club sent him an email, “To let us know what happened, other concerned neighbors have been talking about it.”
While police continue their search for the suspect, they have also increased patrols around the parking lot of the playground.
Police also released a stranger safety video on their Facebook page to help parents educate and remind their kids about how to stay safe on the playground.
“We talked about strangers, how to react if someone approaches you, what to do, what to say. We did talk about how to deal with those situations,” the parent said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.