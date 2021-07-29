ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The first day of school is just days away and new COVID protocols are top of mind for many parents.
Dr. Kelly West is a pediatrician and parent of three who believes masks should be optional this school year.
“It’s not really a mask debate at all for me. It’s that if I want to choose to send my kid to school with a mask, I should have that option. On the other hand, if I want to choose to send my kid to school without a mask, I should have that option,” West said.
The superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Atlanta sent a letter to some parents informing them that masks will be mandatory for elementary school students and staff indoors in large group settings and when individuals are within 3-feet of one another for more than 15-minutes.
“I think we're missing sometimes in this pandemic the bigger issue for children. We know that children thank goodness are less affected by this illness. They tend to spread it less likely than adults, their hospitalization rates are lower and certainly their death rate is significantly lower and so that's all-positive thinking, but we're forgetting the bigger mental health social, emotional piece of this pandemic and that to me is why I am pushing so hard for parents to be able to choose what they feel like is best for their child,” West said.
The Superintendent stated in the letter that at this time they do not see the need to mandate the wearing of masks at all times and in all settings.
In fact, he said masking is optional in high schools where students and staff have currently had the opportunity for vaccination.
“I think the biggest trouble that we have is we don’t get a choice. We want to choose for our children what we feel is right. We don’t ask the Catholic Church to raise our kids, we’re raising our kids,” School parent Ryan Duffey said.
More than a thousand parents have signed an on-line petition demanding that the archdiocese consider making masks optional for all students this year.
“We would like to speak to them and ask them what data they’re using that demonstrates that putting our children in masks for all or a portion of the day is going to make a significant impact in their rate of transmission, their rate of hospitalization and their rate of death,” West said.
CBS46 reached out to the Archdiocese of Atlanta and superintendent of schools for comment. We have been informed that each school has been working with a COVID-19 task force to fine tuning protocols and more information for each school is expected in the coming days.
Parents opposed to mask mandates for elementary school children will hold a peaceful protest and rosary at Christ the King this Sunday at 5. The Archbishop and Superintendent are invited to attend.
