DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Barrettes, braids, fro hawks and twists were caught in a controversial conversation over black hair a Metro Atlanta elementary school.
It all stems from a viral Facebook post showing a poster from Narvie Harris Elementary School. On it are black boys and girls with their faces hidden, but their hairstyles on blast, labeled appropriate or inappropriate.
Vanity Prince has a niece at the elementary school. She says the hairstyles and haircuts have a purpose.
"It's something we've always done, this is something to protect our hair, especially for a little girl's braids in beads," explained Prince.
Some parents say they understand Narive Harris is a themed school, which means parents apply and choose to send their kids there. It also means the school has some of its own policies.
Prince believes the policy targets black kids.
"If Caucasian people do whatever they want with their hair I don't see a problem. Why you feel the need to strip our kids of their culture," added Prince.
A spokesperson with DeKalb County Schools told CBS46, it was made aware of the poster on July 31st and it was immediately taken down. The spokesperson also said, "The poster was the result of a miscommunication relating to appearance rules at the school."
To view the full dress code breakdown, click here.
