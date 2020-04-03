ATLANTA (CBS46) - With millions of students out of the classroom and education officials across the country scrambling to develop plans on how to proceed, there are nearly seven million children in special education that aren’t getting the attention they are used to getting.
The U.S. Department of Education issued guidance that seeks to provide a path forward. School districts that close select campuses or offer remote learning opportunities are required to provide special education services to children with special needs, according to the document.
Dr. Sybil Keesbury teaches future special education teachers. The Professor at Mercer University says, you can’t recreate the school day for children with special needs. Since schools are closed for the remainder of the school year this is overwhelming for parents.
“You are not a school you are not a teacher so can’t expect the same results, students react different with parents”
Erin Thomas’s son Brayden has special needs and she is overwhelmed being the teacher for her 15-year-old son.
“In the beginning I was taking my full day with him from 9-3, I got very overwhelmed because he needs 1-o-n 1; which is challenging when I have another child, a homemaker, I have a husband, it’s a huge impact that its putting on our family.” Says Thomas.
