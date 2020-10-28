“It just seems ridiculous to me,” said Danielle Johnson, a former Red Cross worker whose child attends an Atlanta Public School.
As most of north Georgia braces for Hurricane Zeta's impact, some parents are reacting to school districts deciding to continue virtual learning.
“Families should be home, teachers should be home making sure they are safe, so if it’s too dangerous they’re not worrying about I couldn’t get on a Zoom call or my WiFi doesn’t work,” said Danielle.
Heavy rains and winds gusting up to 55 mph are expected to hit the Atlanta area early Thursday morning bringing widespread damage.
“Our crews cannot go up into bucket trucks until the winds fall below 30 mph, so once the storm has passed, once those wind gusts fall, that’s when they can begin restoring power,” said Allison Gregoire a spokesperson for Georgia Power.
The ongoing pandemic has made last year and this year’s school learning for children less than ideal. Overall for Danielle, and other parents, it’s safety first during a serious storm both physically and mentally.
“I spent years working for the Red Cross and it’s not about being busy it’s a time when you need to be safe, paying attention to the news. I can’t imagine the stress level for parents and kids, the storm is raging, you’re trying as a parent to pay attention to the news there might be tornados, but make sure you’re in that Zoom class,” said Danielle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.