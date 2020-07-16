FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s taken months, but the decision is finally in. Fulton County, along with several other metro school districts, will start the upcoming school year virtually.
“ I just can’t,” Tamesha Dixon said.
But for some parents, like Dixon, it’s not the decision they were hoping for. mother of 11 was hoping for.
“I actually have nine kids that are in school, three high school, three elementary, and three middle school children,” explained Dixon who has a total of 11 kids.
Dixon told CBS46 the issue isn’t a lack of care but rather teaching experience.
“When my kids have all these extra questions who’s going to help me? I cannot do it all by myself,” Dixon explained.
Thursday Cobb County Schools also announced they’ll continue molding young minds via the web beginning in August.
“If we’re not gonna follow the CDC guidelines to keep our children at low risk then we should definitely go to the virtual learning," said Rickey Oglesby, a father of three. "This is definitely an improvement until things get better,” he added.
For Oglesby, taking the virtual route to learning during the pandemic was the right decision to make.
“Definitely we don’t want to put our students, our children, and our educators at a higher risk. That should be most important,” he explained.
Still, for parents such as Dixon, a compromise to hold in-person lessons for struggling students would have been appreciated.
“I think they can divide the school by leaving the school for the one’s who are failing the virtual learning," Dixon said. "They can leave the virtual for the ones who are doing well in virtual.”
To voice your concerns to school officials, email:
BoardServices@fultonschools.org
superintendent@fultonschools.org
