ATLANTA (CBS46)-- As COVID-19 cases rise a disagreement among parents right here in Georgia has the community split.
“The mask does help, I believe and there is both sides,” one parent said.
“From the time they get them off the bus, to the time they get off the bus that’s nine hours in a mask that’s a really long time,” another parent said.
Fulton County Superintendent Dr. Looney said, tomorrow kids in Johns Creek will be required to wear masks, “Johns creek is now over the 100 per 100,000 threshold. So they will be returning to the masks along with the other municipalities.”
Dr. Looney, is among the many district superintendent officials facing the heavy push back from parents, after he issued a temporary mask mandate. He said he’s looking for a mask alternative and plans to announce it Thursday.
Parents are now protesting, as many school districts follow suit and roll out mask mandates for students and staff.
The idea that we are all sick until we are proven healthy, that’s not how we raised our children,” a Fulton County District parent said.
In Cobb County schools, masks are optional.
In Gwinnett masks are required and it’s causing parents to start a petition in hopes of lawsuit. Some are now even de-enrolling their students.
Other parents in Cherokee County School District support the mandate.
“They’re not doing anything They don’t ask them to wear a mask, even if they have been exposed as long as you monitor the symptoms at home,” Nikki Stow said after she learned her son was exposed at Sequoyah High School in Cherokee County.
She said it’s now up to parents like her to protect their families and other students.
Cherokee School District told us as of now, the mask mandate won't happen until state health officials mandate it.
Masks are a choice! If your uncomfortable sending your kid to school without a mask mandate then have them learn virtually and keep them home. Everyone who don’t mask up knows the potential of what could happen, but chooses not to wear one because it’s their choice and not the government’s choice for them. So, if your so worried about a mask mandate, keep your kid home and have them learn virtually. Think for yourself.
