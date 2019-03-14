Coweta County, GA (CBS46) Frustration is growing in Coweta County, where parents at an elementary school say their children are constantly coming home from school with head lice.
CBS46’s Brittany Miller spoke with two moms whose daughters attend Glanton Elementary School. They say they've each spent hundreds of dollars on lice treatments.
One of them said her 4 year-old has already missed at least 17 days of school.
The mothers feel blindsided, wondering why the school district didn’t tell them about lice in the classroom.
“I've done everything under the sun to get rid of it,” says parent Maddie Hames. “Home remedies to over the counter to prescription to lice clinics to secluding her from family and friends, and I don't know what else to do."
In a statement, school officials told CBS46, “I do understand that cases of lice are an extremely frustrating situation for parents. Many of our schools experience at least some cases each year, and we take them very seriously. We do have procedures and protocols in place for schools and classrooms and communicate those regularly to school personnel and classroom teachers, and to and through our school-based nurses.”
The statement went on to say, “We do not send letters home to all or other parents notifying them of cases of head lice not involving their children. Aside from the fact that such a letter would be at risk of identifying an individual student’s health status to other non-custodial parents or the public, such letters would also tend to hold students up to invective (including on social media or by peers). Instead, we deal directly with custodial parents to ensure the child is properly treated and free of active lice before returning to school.”
A health alert on the school’s website provides tips on how to prevent head lice. One tip says, “Teach your child not to share items such as combs, brushes, coats, scarves, hats, towels, hair ribbons, nap mats and barrettes.”
