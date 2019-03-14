Coweta County, GA (CBS46) Two moms in Coweta County are doing something that many parents would find uncomfortable. Out of frustration, they’re going public about their daughters’ cases of head lice.
Maddie Hames and Maggie Kingston both have daughters at Glanton Elementary School. For months, both girls have battled head lice. Their mothers say continually treating for lice is expensive and time consuming.
“You name it, I’ve done it,” said Kingston. “I’ve done literally every home remedy. I’ve done prescriptions, doctor visits. I’ve done a lice clinic.”
“I don’t know what to do,” said Hames. “It just keeps coming back.”
Hames and Kingston told CBS46 several of their children’s classmates also have had lice. They’re frustrated that Coweta County teachers and administrators do not send notices to parents when they discover active cases of head lice.
“They say it’s not a health issue because they (lice) don’t carry diseases,” said Hames, “but when you look at my daughter’s head and how raw and dry and scaly -- and the bite marks -- how can you say that’s not a health issue?”
Dean Jackson, a spokesman for Coweta County Schools, explained in a written statement why the district avoids sending blanket letters to parents.
“Aside from the fact that such a letter would be at risk of identifying an individual student’s health status to other non-custodial parents or the public, such letters would also tend to hold students up to invective (including on social media or by peers),” Jackson said. “Instead, we deal directly with custodial parents to ensure the child is properly treated and free of active lice before returning to school.”
CBS46 News did some research and found that metro Atlanta schools typically do not notify parents of entire classrooms or schools about a case of head lice, citing privacy reasons.
Some school districts allow a child to return to school the day after treatment. Others, like Coweta County Schools, ask that children stay home from school until they no longer have live lice or nits (eggs).
“I do understand that cases of lice are an extremely frustrating situation for parents,” said Jackson. “Many of our schools experience at least some cases each year, and we take them very seriously. We do have procedures and protocols in place for schools and classrooms and communicate those regularly to school personnel and classroom teachers, and to and through our school-based nurses.”
“While we sympathize with any parent who goes through this and will work with parents to ensure proper treatment, this matter in no way reflects on the school itself,” Jackson said. “There is no evidence at all that Glanton Elementary School has any sort of ‘lice infestation’ or any evidence from Glanton that suggest a wide-spread, unusual or ‘clustering’ incidence of lice, let alone that the school is the source of these issues.”
“While we will never say that students did not contract lice from another student in a classroom situation (sharing a hat or coat, for example, is discouraged for this reason, but may happen in individual situations), it is equally never clear where such contact actually takes place,” Jackson said.
A health alert on the school’s website provides tips on how to prevent head lice. One tip says, “Teach your child not to share items such as combs, brushes, coats, scarves, hats, towels, hair ribbons, nap mats and barrettes.”
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
