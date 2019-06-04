ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local 12-year-old said he's been beaten up and threatened at school and that nothing is being done.
Jake Nix and his mom, Kristy, said the bullying has gotten out of control.
Jake said he’s suffered through enough and his parents are begging for changes in the way the school, Locust Grove Middle School, and the district, handle bullying.
“I’m just always on edge, like there’s going to be someone behind me about to jump me,” Jake Nix told CBS46's Melissa Stern.
With school out for the summer, Jake saidhe can finally do normal kid stuff like ride his ATV instead of constantly watching his back.
“I’ve tried asking teachers to get it to stop, a couple times I tried going to the principal about stuff, I try to go to the kids to get them to stop but most of the time that doesn’t work either,” Jake added.
Jake's mom said she has hundreds of documents about her son being bullied. Ones she shared with us include:
- Having a laptop thrown across the room at him.
- Being beaten up and suspended, when he never threw a punch.
- Having parts of his lunch stolen almost daily.
- Being called a racist and snitch for speaking out.
A report to the school resource unit shows he was treated by a doctor after complaining about dizziness, bruising, blurry vision, and jaw pain.
“They were bullying him and harassing him. They waited until they were walking out of gym, attacked him, one child hit him, he had bruising on his face,” his mom, Kristy said.
She said Jake cries on the way to school for fear of being attacked.
“It has really hurt his self-esteem, he’s scared to go to school,” added Kristy.
“I’m having to do what I think I have to do just to get these kids to stop, and I’m getting punished when they’re starting everything,” said Jake.
Jake said he stopped reported the bullying because nothing ever happens. His mom said she wants this taken more seriously.
“Kids are mean these days,” Kristy said. “It hurts. There have been a lot of tears.”
CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to the Henry County School District.
They said they cannot comment on specific students, but sent the following statement:
“Henry County Schools does not tolerate bullying of any form in our schools. All incidents reported are taken seriously and investigated, and appropriate disciplinary action is taken when infractions are found.”
The Nix family said they are tired of dealing with the bullying. They're having Jake take online classes next year instead.
(1) comment
Thats ashame for Jake. Then again, we had the same issues with our twin boys several years ago, but, in Cherokee County. Throughout elementary and into middle school, the boys were getting bullied. We'd report the situation. Only a couple times was anything done in elementary school but not in 4th nor 5th grade. In 6th & 7th, the boys were afraid and felt Mill Creek MS was "not safe". We told administrators and the boys reported incidents, however, NOBODY did a thing. Further, our sons were "passed-thru-the-system". E.g., 5th grade teacher stated one of the boys should be held-back, but, no-child-left-behind said he had to be progressed. Both had very tough times. Eventually, we got tired of the politics with Cherokee School Board and enrolled them in Georgia Connections Academy, a free, online public chartered school. Took a while to adjust, but, have seen a BIG change in their attitudes. The teachers actually care (even make calls to the boys as well as us, the parents), have a lot of communications, and, have allowed them to excel. Unfortunately, upon entry to 8th grade, given a math test, showed one of the boys was still at a 2nd-grade level. Thats b&m (brick'n'mortar) public school for you. So, if anybody reading this has a child who feels bullied, feels they are not learning anything, are frustrated, and basically cannot tolerate how public school is going, I recommend checking-out the online school option. Granted, its not for everyone, e.g., if your kid thrives on being a social butterfly and does not care much for school, online is not for them. But, if your child truly wants an education and not be involved with all the drama, this is a viable option. Okay, off my soapbox. Seeing the news segment, I felt I had to give my 2-cents.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.