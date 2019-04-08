ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Doug Allvine has a son who will attend North Atlanta High School next year.
“Technically the buses don't pick up children within a mile of the school, which we are within that range, so I’m like how does he get to school?”
With no sidewalks in front of the school on Northside Parkway, Allvine said his son won't be able to safely get there.
“41 is a major highway,” Allvine said. “Northside Parkway is also Highway 41. The speed limit is 50 miles per hour.”
Current students who walk or bike to school told reporter Ashley Thompson that they are often in harm's way.
“It's actually pretty dangerous because you have to pass by there and you have to go through the garden, not the garden but the grass,” said student Yreli Reducindo.
“It's pretty dangerous but at the same time, I just try to stay as close to the land as possible because I don't want to get on the road,” said student Armani Ambers.
Students who catch Marta are also at risk. The bus stop directly in front of the school sits right off the curb.
A petition to get sidewalks now has hundreds of signatures, many of them from students. North Atlanta High School Principal Curtis Douglass is also on board.
“We just don't do things during school hours, we have things on Saturdays, there's games, things are going on all the time,” he said.
The land where sidewalks are being proposed is owned by GDOT, though a GDOT spokesperson said it's up to the city of Atlanta to make a move.
CBS46 learned the city can apply for federal funding through the Atlanta Regional Commission's Transportation Improvement Program.
We also contacted the city of Atlanta for response to the issue. In a statement, a spokesperson said “The City of Atlanta Department of Public Works (DPW), in partnership with the PATH Foundation, are developing a multi-use trail that would extend from Northgate Drive to Mt. Paran Road along the area in front of North Atlanta High School. We are in the final design stages for this project and are working with the Atlanta Regional Commission to designate funding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.