Many fans are still forgetting to mask up for the baseball matches happening on the diamond at Truist Park.
CBS46 Tori Cooper sat down with a microbiologist to learn more about what experts are now recommending to help ballparks keep fans in compliance.
The Braves welcomed a little over 14,000 fans Wednesday through the gates to meet their 33% capacity benchmark, but experts said if the Braves want to continue welcoming back fans they have to do more than just educate fans.
“We’re still in a vulnerable position here in Georgia,” Former CDC Microbiologist Amber Schmidtke said.
Experts said despite regulations rolling back we still have to be precautious.
The Braves said they are running public service announcements to remind fans about the rules still in place at the game.
According to Schmidtke, it may take different types of videos to get fans to comply.
“Maybe it’s having the team, players or coaches to help film announcement public service announcements that are aired in between innings, to help remind people that they are a part of this team effort that could be enough,”Schmidtke said.
The Braves would not provide a statement regarding mask issues, but they promise to continue reminders, but as of now the team still plans to increase the capacity to 50% later this month.
“But there also still needs to be a flexibility and awareness that if things aren’t going well, then maybe we can’t proceed with the reopening plans that they have to expand capacity.”
We asked the Braves if they may consider asking fans who do not comply to leave and they did not respond for comment but they did say they are going to continue to assess how they move forward.
