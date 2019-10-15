MURRAY County, Ga. (CBS46)-- The U.S. Army Corps at Carters Lake need the public’s help in keeping a park open during the winter season.
Officials are seeking volunteers to help blow off roads and parking, collect trash, pick up litter, remove small debris from the boat ramp, clean the toilets at the Woodring Primitive Campground in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
They say that volunteers must be willing to commit to work from now until April on a third week rotational basis.
If we receive enough volunteer support, we will be able to leave the gates open for the winter. If you are interested, please call 706-334-2248 and speak with Park Ranger George McBroom or Allen Earhart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.