ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A parking deck partially collapsed on West Peachtree St. and Spring St. near The Varsity Friday afternoon.
Reports have confirmed that at least one person, believed to be a construction worker, was trapped in the rubble of the collapse. Crews appear to have freed the worker, and are working on lowering them to the ground so they can be transported to the hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
