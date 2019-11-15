ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For the past two months, metro Atlanta driver Quinn Reddy has been waiting on Atlanta’s parking service, ATLPlus Mobility, to resolve a dispute over a parking ticket.
“It’s terrible, it’s just terrible,” Reddy said.
He got a $25 ticket for parking on McAfee Street in Atlanta with no clear explanation. He challenged the citation because there were no parking signs or meters in the area.
“It’s very confusing because it makes you wonder what’s going on here,” Reddy said.
Confusing because when he checked on the status of his ticket, the parking website said they had no record of it.
“So, what do you do? How do you know if the fines are running up, you don’t know if you come down to park if you’ll get a boot? You’re like in limbo,” Reddy said.
So, he asked an parking employee about it and she said he would receive information about it in the mail. So CBS46 jumped in and we were told the case had not been dismissed.
Not convinced, Reddy called the company and got a completely different response.
“It has been dismissed, but it will show suspended until you get your letter in the mail,” An ATLPlus Mobility employee said.
And just like that, the ticket was dismissed.
“I think it’s your report. I don’t think it has to do with the signs. I think it’s one of those things Atlanta doesn’t want to take accountability for, the less attention the better,” Reddy said.
The parking service told Reddy he will receive a letter in the mail confirming that the ticket has been dismissed. When asked why they dropped it, they gave no explanation.
If you get a ticket, call the company and keep digging until you find the truth.
