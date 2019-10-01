ATLANTA (CBS46) -- If you're one of the thousands of lucky Braves fans who has playoff tickets, take note: parking will go on sale Wednesday!
According to the Braves, every fan who bought a ticket for the playoff game will receive an email explaining how they can purchase parking for both home games.
The Braves will start the National League Divisional Series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 5:02 p.m. Game 2 of the series will be played Friday with first pitch scheduled for 4:37 p.m. Both games will be inside the friendly confines of SunTrust Park.
Very limited seats are still available for Game 1 of the NLDS.
