MLB: SEP 25 Braves at Royals

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 25: Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) makes a throw during an interleague MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Royals on September 25, 2019 at Kaufmann Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- If you're one of the thousands of lucky Braves fans who has playoff tickets, take note: parking will go on sale Wednesday!

According to the Braves, every fan who bought a ticket for the playoff game will receive an email explaining how they can purchase parking for both home games.

The Braves will start the National League Divisional Series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 5:02 p.m. Game 2 of the series will be played Friday with first pitch scheduled for 4:37 p.m. Both games will be inside the friendly confines of SunTrust Park.

Very limited seats are still available for Game 1 of the NLDS.

