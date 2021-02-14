Parkland parents unveil gun law reform campaign with Atlanta tie

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Sunday marks three years since the deadly mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed and 17 others were injured in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Manuel and Patricia Oliver's son Joaquin was one of the students killed that day. They don't want another parent to go through what they've experienced. The Olivers created a non-profit organization called Change the Ref.
Their latest campaign is called the American Shamecards Collection. Artists created postcards for several American cities depicting a dark day in each city's history - mass shootings. Atlanta is one of the cities represented in the campaign with a "shamecard" depicting a 1999 mass shooting that killed 12 people and injured 13 at three different locations. The graphic art on the postcards is meant to get your attention.
"That's the point, we need to bring you to an uncomfortable place so you can kind of have a little taste of what you are not into yet, what you are not feeling 100 percent yet and you shouldn’t," said Manuel Oliver. "You shouldn't understand these basic concepts by going through what we went through."
The Olivers want people to send the "shamecards" to members of congress to send a message and push for gun law reform. The campaign's website allows you to send a digital version to lawmakers.
They hope to reach a broad range of people with the campaign, including those who haven't been involved with pushing for change in the past.
"They need to be involved because guess what? Gun violence can hit anyone, we don’t know if we’re going to be able to have another interview tomorrow," said Mr. Oliver.
Patricia Oliver urges people to look at all the postcards that make up the campaign.
She said, "These cases are all around the country and we as humans, we should be caring about every single issue and mass shooting or incident involving guns."
