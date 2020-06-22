BARROW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A domestic incident turned into a SWAT standoff during the early morning hours in Barrow County. As a result, Victor Manuel Villalobos was arrested.
Deputies were called a residence in the 1300 block of Brunton Road in Bethlehem around 4:30 a.m. When law enforcement arrived, the 29-year-old has barricaded himself inside a room on the second floor.
SWAT was immediately called to the scene.
Just as 7 a.m. approached Villalobos was removed from the home and placed under arrest without incident. Though he faces simple battery, assault, and obstruction of law enforcement charges in connection to the domestic incident, Villalobos has has an arrest warrant in Clayton County for felony violation of parole.
He is currently being held at the Barrow County Detention Center awaiting his first appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.