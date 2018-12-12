CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46)- There were lots of tears and hugs inside Parsons on Monday as news of the store's upcoming closure spread.
“There's been a lot of prayer,” said owner Cris Willis. “A lot of tears have gone into this and so we just told our associates on Saturday and we made the announcement to the public yesterday.”
The gift shop has been a fixture in Cumming for 72 years but the family-owned and operated business dates back 142 years.
“My great grandfather started the business in Lawrenceville area with a horse and buggy and traded with the farmers, so we have adapted and changed through the years to what we are today,” said owner Kay Montgomery.
The name Parsons came in 1925. Today the store sells home décor, gourmet foods, jewelry, handbags, candles and so much more.
The store has three parts; the garden and Christmas shoppe, the main store and the art gallery.
“I actually came out of college and the very next day went to work at Parsons and have been here ever since,” said Montgomery. “All these 42 years, I’ve been here so it's going to be a life change for me.”
Willis told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson they can no longer afford to keep the store open.
“It's just the changing economic retail climate and online competition,” she explained. “It's just a little harder these days for the independent brick and mortar and what we do.”
Parsons will start its end-of-business sale on Thursday. Doors are expected to close for good the first week of February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.