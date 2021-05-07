ATLANTA (CBS46) - Attention metro Atlanta area moms, Walmart is celebrating moms for the whole month of May by turning Mother’s Day into Mother’s May, giving families the full month to appreciate their special mom.
Walmart is introducing a variety of ways for customers to appreciate their moms this season with fun markets and curated gift lists.
The celebrations include a free Mother’s May market event. The participating Walmart's will transform its outside into a free, outdoor market where families can explore and create handmade crafty gifts like egg carton flowers, fingerprint magnets, popsicle stick photo frames, and more.
Families have the option of taking a complimentary family photo and goodie bags to-go.
Below are the dates and participating Walmart’s:
May 6, 2021
- 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- 1801 Nathan Dean Byp., Rockmart
- Register here
May 7, 2021
- 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- 4166 Jimmy Lee Smith Pkwy., Hiram
- Register here
May 8, 2021
- 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- 3615 Marietta Hwy., Dallas
- Register here
May 9, 2021
- 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- 3105 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw
- Register here
