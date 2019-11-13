ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Thanks to a new partnership, eligible Atlanta-area high school students who do not have reliable internet access at home will receive free internet service and free mobile devices.
Sprint and the 1Million Project Foundation announced a plan on Tuesday to support students who face unnecessary challenges doing homework due to a lack of essential digital resources.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 24% of Atlanta households do not have internet access.
“Far too many students across the country do not have access to the internet when they go home each day from school, leaving them unable to complete homework, conduct research, and apply for jobs and college admission,” Sprint President and CEO Michel Combes said.
During the event held at Benjamin E. Mays High School, president of the 1Million Project Foundation, Doug Michelman discussed the foundation’s efforts and its partnership with 100 Black Men of America, which will provide mentoring services to participating high school students.
The program expanded from two districts – Atlanta Public Schools and Dekalb County Public Schools – to seven, adding Bibb County, Clayton County, Fulton County, Henry County and Rockdale County public schools.
These school districts will receive a donation of free internet service from Sprint valued at nearly $7.6 million, and free mobile devices from the foundation, valued at $2.1 million.
The 1Million Project Foundation launched in August 2017 with a mission to help one million high school students achieve their full potential, ensuring they have the digital tools and connectivity they need to succeed in school.
The initiative has connected 226,000 students from more than 1,900 high schools in 33 states with internet access and devices during the last two school years. The foundation expects more than 70 new school districts and more than 100,000 high school students nationwide to join the initiative in its third year.
In addition, the program has nearly doubled the number of Atlanta-area student participants to nearly 20,000.
Interested Metro-area schools can apply online for the program.
