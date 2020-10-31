Crews are working to restore power in parts of East Point after a vehicle slammed into a power pole Saturday evening.
Resident in the following areas should expect temporary outages for an hour as crew members work to clear the scene:
- Church Street
- Ware Avenue
- East Point Street
- White Way
- Dorsey Avenue
- East Washington Road
- Taylor Avenue
- City Hall
This is a developing story and CBS46 is working to confirm additional details and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
