ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after stealing a MARTA bus.
Atlanta Police say the incident began when the suspect struck a hand rail inside the bus with a hammer. The bus driver assumed the sound was a gunshot and immediately stopped the bus near Joseph E. Boone and Troy Street.
The driver and passengers all exited the bus, with the exception of the suspect. Instead of vacating the bus, the suspect instead got behind the wheel and drove off.
He stopped at the North Ave Marta station and was arrested by MARTA police.
A second bus was sent to retrieve passengers and the driver. No one was injured during this incident.
