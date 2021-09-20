ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A fatal accident in northwest Atlanta left one dead and sent another to the hospital in critical condition Monday evening.
According to police, a blue sedan and a white Freightliner tractor truck collided at the intersection of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Elmwood Road. Police tell CBS46 News that the at-fault driver lost control of her vehicle and crossed into oncoming traffic, crashing into a nearby vehicle. She was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition while her passenger was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.
As for the driver in the other vehicle did not suffer from any injuries at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
