ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) An elderly passenger aboard a Spirit Airlines flight bound for Atlanta passed away early Tuesday morning.
The passenger was aboard a flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta that was scheduled to arrive at Hartsfield Jackson Airport at 4:20 a.m.
The man is believed to have died of natural causes.
His identity has not been released.
