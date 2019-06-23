LOGANVILLE, GWINNETT Co (CBS46) -- Speed and alcohol are being looked at as possible causes of a deadly accident Sunday morning in Gwinnett County.
Police say a driver was trying to turn left across the traffic on Athens Highway into the Kroger parking lot near Rosebud Road. That car collided with a car going straight.
The passenger in the car making the turn was killed. She has been identified as 38-year-old Rochelle Vinson.
The two drivers were both hospitalized, one in critical condition.
Police say the driver making the turn was at fault.
