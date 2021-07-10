ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police said a man was shot multiple times while riding in a Lyft on Moreland Avenue early Saturday morning.
Around, 2:18 am, officers responded to a person shot call at 350 Moreland Ave NE.
When they arrived, officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was alert and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Investigation indicates the victim and a friend were passengers in a LYFT vehicle when they heard gunshots that appeared to be coming from another vehicle.
The victim realized he was struck and requested EMS services.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. This is a developing story.
