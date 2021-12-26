ATLANTA (CBS46) — A woman was escorted off a Dec. 23 flight at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after police say she caused a disturbance on a flight from Tampa, Fla.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers received a call about an unruly passenger on Delta flight 2790 this past Thursday.
When the airplane arrived at its gate, officers were told that the woman, Patricia Cornwall, caused a disturbance in the air. That disturbance reportedly led to the injury of fellow passengers and Delta employees.
Based on that evidence, police detained Cornwall and contacted the on-call FBI agent. Cornwall was taken to the Atlanta Police precinct inside the airport where FBI agents responded and took her into custody.
Right now, it is unclear what charges, if any, Cornwall faces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.