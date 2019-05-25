ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A SWAT team was called in to investigate a bomb threat in downtown Atlanta that left many Greyhound bus travelers stranded in ninety-plus degree temperatures.
The incident unfolded at the station on Forsyth Street. A witness who spoke with CBS46 on the scene says hundreds of people were affected.
"It was absolutely insane," traveler Stephen Minsk, who was headed to Thomasville, Georgia, told CBS46 News. "The next thing I know, they said 'get out of here, there's been a bomb threat'."
And with temperatures in the mid-90's, it made for a very unpleasant situation.
It's awful. I've been here since 2 o'clock and our bus is still late," said Martha Coes of Thomasville. "Next thing we know, bomb threat. Get out! get out! run! run!"
According to Atlanta Police, the threat was received by phone. The all-clear was given around 7 p.m.
