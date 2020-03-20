ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A chartered flight from France that landed at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been moved to the North Cargo facility after it landed Friday due to coronavirus exposure.
The plane's 200-300 passengers were not allowed to get off the flight after touching down in Atlanta. The passengers are all Americans and had been on the cruise ship, Costa Luminosa, before flying back to the United States.
That ship saw dozens of passengers and crew members sickened with the COVID-19 coronavirus before the ship returned to port, according to the New York Times.
Grady Memorial Hospital has been placed on standby and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with the Georgia Department of Health have taken the lead in the developing situation.
BREAKING: Atlanta firefighters are suiting up to assist in screening airline passengers. Trying to confirm this is a chartered flight carrying cruise ship passengers who potentially have symptoms of #COVID19. More at noon on @cbs46 . pic.twitter.com/uKJCQD3EJw— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) March 20, 2020
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 on all platforms for the latest as they become available.
