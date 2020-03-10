250 Passengers will be quarantined at Dobbins Air Reserve Base

COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Thousands of passengers aboard a cruise ship struck by the coronavirus are anxiously awaiting their turn to leave the vessel on Tuesday.
Authorities are sending some passengers to Cobb County to be quarantined for at least 14 days.
The Grand Princess Cruise Ship docked on Monday. The sick passengers and citizens of other countries disembarked.
Upon docking, passengers will be medically screened by HHS/CDC at the port and then asymptomatic passengers only will be transferred to federal military installations for covid-19 testing, and require a 14-day quarantine.
Dobbins Air Reserve Base is getting ready to house at least 250 of those passengers.
An East Cobb resident, Howard Long is still on the ship and is ready to come home and reunite with his family.
“That would be great, but I haven’t raised any false hopes, I can deal with it as it happens. The big unknown has been what’s going to happen next." Says Long.
His Son Brian Long, who is a Doctor in Fayetteville, says this has been a worrisome circumstance.
“There’s a great unknown with all of this, because we don’t know as much as we would like to with this virus on how harmful it could be how contagious it is. whenever you have a virus that doesn’t have a cure, you wonder what could happen next.” Says Long.
Officials say there are two planes that will bring the passengers to Dobbins Air Reserve Base. One of those planes could be arriving tonight.
