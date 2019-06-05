HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A megachurch pastor's plans for metro Atlanta may be up in the air after being accused of sex crimes involving children.
Naason Joaquin Garcia proposed bringing one of his churches to Flowery Branch and while community members there have spoken out against the proposal in the past, Garcia's arrest may put his plans in limbo.
Prosecutors in California said Garcia and his co-defendant forced victims to perform sex acts by telling them that refusing would be going against God. He is also accused of making the victims, who were members of the church, to sexually touch themselves and others.
A co-defendant allegedly took nude photos of the victims and sent them to Garcia.
Ashley Valdez, a spokesperson for the church said the allegations are all false.
"We trust in the principals of justice that governs our legal system, said Valdez. "Our legal system established a presumption of innocence that is guaranteed to all persons which establishes that all persons are innocent until proven guilty."
García is being held in Los Angeles on $25 million bail. His three co-defendants are also with the church.
