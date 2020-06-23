ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church where Rayshard Brooks is being laid to rest, spoke with CBS46 News anchor Karen Greer on Tuesday before the funeral.
Warnock discussed police reform and shared his thoughts on eulogizing Rayshard Brooks.
The shooting, captured on multiple cameras, showed Brooks struggling with the officers before he wrestled away a stun gun. Brooks then began to run. The GBI said Brooks made it just a little way before he allegedly turned towards officers with the stun gun raised and Rolfe shot him twice in the back, killing him.
Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the deadly shots, now faces 11 charges including felony murder and aggravated assault. Officer Devin Brosnan, who was the second officer at the scene of Brooks’ shooting, faces three charges including aggravated assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.