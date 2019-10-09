ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A former hospital patient has accused a nurse of assaulting him.
He caught some of the intense encounter on cell phone video.
Tittoris Fambrough said Nurse William Hemphill hit him in the face, as he waited for treatment at St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens.
CBS46 asked Fambrough what happened before, he pressed the record button. He said he was praying and then playing a video on his phone, when nurse Hemphill grabbed it.
“I didn’t raise my voice, I wasn’t rude. I didn’t curse him or call him any kind of names, so I don’t know why you act like that,” said Fambrough.
“Incidents like this are really becoming too common place,” said Feddrell Green, Fambrough’s attorney.
Green said every patient should be handled with care not conflict. He wants the nurse to be charged with simple assault and simple battery.
“The video clearly shows that the medical staff member in this case was agitated and certainly shows their physical contact,” said Green.
However, the incident report states Fambrough was playing loud music on his phone and refused to turn it down. A witness told police, nurse Hemphill did swat at the phone, but it was never knocked out of Fammbrough’s hand and his face was never hit.
CBS46 reached out to nurse Hemphill and the hospital to get their sides of the story. We’re still waiting to hear back.
