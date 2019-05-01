MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) Some patients at Kennestone Hospital were evacuated to other areas of the facility following a gas main break Wednesday afternoon.
No patients were harmed as crews quickly worked to repair the gas main. As a precaution, Cherry, Whitcher and Church Streets were closed.
A spokesperson for the hospital released the following statement:
"A gas line was broken today near the new Kennestone ED. Members of the Marietta Police and Fire Departments and the gas company quickly arrived on site to address the situation. As of 5:04 p.m., the gas company confirmed the gas leak has been stopped. The Green Tower and Buildings 55 and 61 on Whitcher Street were relocated out of an abundance of caution.
The safety of our patients, employees and community is our top priority. We are fully cooperating with public safety officials and following their guidance."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.