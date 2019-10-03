ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On September 30th, the contract between Blue Anthem Cross and Blue Shield expired, and with negations stalled,patients are left in the middle.
“I want both companies to look at us like human beings and not numbers” said Anthem customer Dorris Demet.
Demet says she immediately became anxious when she received a letter from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield that Northeast Georgia Health system is no longer in-network.
“What is happening is Blue Cross Blue Shield Anthem is not renewing their contract with Northeast Georgia Medical Centers. I immediately got anxious because now I have to go find these new physicians” added Demet.
She says finding a new doctor isn’t as easy as you think. Especially for families like hers who live in rural communities. In addition, she adds her medical conditions makes things even harder.
“I have five doctors currently, possibly even have six. That’s my primary care plus five specialists. I have cardiac problems. I have to find doctors that would trust what I tell them and I found that here at Northeast medical."
But in a statement, the insurance provider said:
“Anthem is committed to improving lives and communities, and simplifying healthcare. that is why we have been actively negotiating for months with Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) to reach an agreement. Anthem went on to adds their goal is to protect access to affordable and quality healthcare for their consumers in Gainesville, Braselton, Barrow and Dahlonega. But Demet says if something doesn’t change soon her family will have make adjustments. “We have been with Blue Cross Blue Shield anthem for almost 30 years and we’ve never had a problem we had loved the services they have given us but with this we’re looking to switch insurance companies we just won’t have a choice.”
CBS46 also reached out to hospital representatives but did not hear back in time for this report.
Anthem also adds they are giving their preferred level customers a grace period of Nov. 30 to find new physicians.
