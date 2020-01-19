SANDY SPRINGS, Ga (CBS46) -- A broken fire sprinkler water line affected portions of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite hospital in Sandy Springs early Sunday afternoon.
Around noon, a fire sprinkler water line broke causing water to leak from a limited area on the second floor affecting portions of the first floor and basement, according to hospital officials.
No patients were impacted during the water leak.
A statement from Scottish Rite hospital:
“Our clinical and operations teams mobilized immediately to contain the situation. We are currently assessing damage and activating contingency plans. The Scottish Rite Emergency Department remains open; however, selected patients are being directed to Egleston and Hughes Spalding at this time.”
