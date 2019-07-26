MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police in Cobb County issued an open call for victims that were patients at a dental office they say was being operated by two unlicensed women.
Officers shut down the location on Austell Road and arrested both women for practicing without a license.
“My wife said she lit up a match and put it in her mouth. Literally a match,” said Ruben Banciu as he described the technique an unlicensed dentist used while performing a root canal on his wife.
“She started crying and saying there is something wrong. I think she did something very bad,” added Banciu.
After a lengthy investigation, Cobb County Police arrested 35-year-old Bianca Zambrano-Blanco and 40-year-old Carolina Rojas Morales. The two were charged with practicing dentistry without a license. Morales has an additional charge for aggravated battery for the botched root canal.
Police believe the women targeted undocumented immigrants because they are less likely to report a crime out of fear of being deported.
“This is extremely shameful and I just can’t believe that they would take advantage of low-income and immigrant communities like this” said Immigration Attorney Pamela Peynado-Stewart.
Peynado-Stewart added if victims come forward they have nothing to worry about. In fact, she says it may help them stay in the country.
“ Being a victim of a crime does help in the immigration case because then we can apply for something called the U-visa. So we encourage anyone who has been a victim of a crime to not be afraid and call the police," added Peynado- Stewart.
In addition to calling the authorities, Peynado-Stewart says you should be proactive and do your homework before getting work done. Sentiments echoed by licensed dentist Dr. Tiffany Rand.
“It is important to research your dentist, make sure they went to a credited dental school,” said Dr. Rand.
She adds that while going to an unlicensed person may seem attractive, because it maybe inexpensive, the complications can be devastating.
“If you go to an unlicensed dentist and they happen to pull a tooth and they did not look at your dental history of diabetes, high blood pressure, or HIV, or something like that, then being on blood thinners can cause you to bleed out,” said Dr. Rand.
If you or someone you know were a victim, call 770 499-3945.
