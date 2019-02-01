Atlanta, GA (CBS46) The Patriots held a walk-through practice Thursday afternoon at Georgia Tech's indoor practice facility, focusing on situational plays during the one-hour, 20-minute session.
Tom Brady talking about his O-line and his admiration for what they’ve done this year.
Giving props to former Georgia player David Andrews and former Georgia Tech player Shaq Mason.
Brady’s success is because they are a great group, that works so well together.
Adding “they are the heart and soul of the offense.”
Tom Brady is the only quarterback that hasn’t been sacked during the post season.
The reason the 41 year old has been able to stay on his feet this postseason is because of his O-line.
On Sunday Brady will be playing against one of the toughest defense with the Rams.
Brady talking about, the passing and running game starts with the O-Line.
“When they are firing on all cylinders it allows me to do what he needs to do under center.”
Adding “counting on those guys when we need it most obviously going into this game against best d-line in football is a big challenge that’s what these games are all about they’re big challenges and they are very difficult to win. Everyone is going to play well we all have to do our job."
