ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Hundreds of customers showed up at an Atlanta restaurant Wednesday to pick up their orders only to find they weren't ready yet.
Crowds of people jumble together in the cold outside of Busy Bee Cafe many waiting for hours for their pre-ordered thanksgiving meal but even as night fall few boxes make it out the door.
Management declined to comment on the backup and outback employees hustle in and out of a refrigerated truck trying to get each order filled. However, outfront customers growing even more impatient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.